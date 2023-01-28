Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Price Performance

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 50,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,281. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.72. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Soligenix

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 261.52% and a negative net margin of 1,650.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

