Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,767. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.29. Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

