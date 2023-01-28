Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.48) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($32.61) to €27.00 ($29.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

STWRY stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.