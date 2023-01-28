Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 4,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332. Socket Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

