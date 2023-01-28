SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 1,400,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.48.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

