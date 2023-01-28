SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLMBP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403. SLM has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.6091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

