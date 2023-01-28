Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

