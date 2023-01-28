SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.52 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $217.00 million and $39.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16998693 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $27,225,425.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

