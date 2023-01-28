SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $231.68 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $231.68 million and $67.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00215571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,014.41 or 0.99992630 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.1840986 USD and is up 8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $41,194,570.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

