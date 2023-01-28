Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $262.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Janus International Group

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.