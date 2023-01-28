Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 17,775 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

