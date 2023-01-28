Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 23,074 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 13,527,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,364,570. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

