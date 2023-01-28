Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $64.70 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

