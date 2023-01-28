Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 404,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

