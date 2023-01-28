Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

