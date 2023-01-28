Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.05 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

