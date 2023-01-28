Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,494 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

