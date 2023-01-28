Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,014 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

