Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,576 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $150.26 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

