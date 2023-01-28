Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 1,168,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,807. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.