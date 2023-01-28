Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
SVM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 1,168,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,807. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.