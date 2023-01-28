Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Short Interest Update

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIGY remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.05. Sigyn Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines.

