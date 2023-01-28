Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

About Sierra Wireless

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

