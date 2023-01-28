Sierra Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $326.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.