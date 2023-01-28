Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Short Interest Down 90.3% in January

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. 194,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. Analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

