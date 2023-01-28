Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Shares of SIA stock opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78. The firm has a market cap of C$891.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.78.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$181.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
