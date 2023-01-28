Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78. The firm has a market cap of C$891.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.78.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$181.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

