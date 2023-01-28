Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0032 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $170.23 million and $5.23 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,952.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00383360 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016121 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00783143 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00094355 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00579653 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00190146 BTC.
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,113,522,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
