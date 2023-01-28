Short Interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Drops By 16.2%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 939,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Virgin Orbit stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 469,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Virgin Orbit has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative return on equity of 128.75% and a negative net margin of 546.24%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VORB. Benchmark lowered their target price on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VORB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Stories

