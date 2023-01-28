Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Expands By 3,000.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

VIASP stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

