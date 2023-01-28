Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Rises By 39.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $88.15.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
