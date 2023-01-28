Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Rises By 39.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $88.15.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.