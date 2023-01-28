Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 54.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 823,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

