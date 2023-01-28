Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Increases By 17.9%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA stock remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,369. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

