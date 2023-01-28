Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Decreases By 23.3%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.69.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.