Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 37.4%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tuniu Stock Performance
Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 3,781,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
