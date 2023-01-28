Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Declines By 37.4%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 3,781,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tuniu in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.