Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rises By 22.9%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

TRVG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 409,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

