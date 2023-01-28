Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Rises By 50.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of THCP stock remained flat at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 500.0% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 91.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,459.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

