Short Interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Decreases By 16.4%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.57. 6,870,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,920. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,076,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after buying an additional 154,773 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

