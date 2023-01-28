Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Declines By 79.7%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The New Ireland Fund has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.46.

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

