Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declines By 76.8%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 83,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

