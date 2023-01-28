Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declines By 69.7%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Down 2.3 %
The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
