Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Declines By 69.7%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.