Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Grows By 200.0%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tessenderlo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

TSDOF stock opened at C$35.45 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 1-year low of C$35.00 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.61.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

