Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreases By 17.4%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.86. 197,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

