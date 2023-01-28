Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Expands By 99.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 205,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

