Short Interest in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Increases By 25.9%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

