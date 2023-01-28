Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Decreases By 17.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. 109,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.29. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

