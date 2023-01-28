Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Expands By 1,900.0%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of RYHTY stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. Ryman Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

Ryman Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the development and management of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartments, resthomes, hospitals, and provides dementia and short-term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.