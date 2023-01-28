Short Interest in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expands By 27.2%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,095. The stock has a market cap of $869.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 156.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

