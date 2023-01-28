Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

