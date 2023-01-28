Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Drops By 20.0%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Prospector Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PRSR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 15,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Prospector Capital has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

