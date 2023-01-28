Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Grows By 16.4%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SQFTW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 44,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

