Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Rises By 71.3%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,116,700 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 7,074,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60,583.5 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

